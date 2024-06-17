Listen Live
Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday

Published on June 17, 2024

Cleveland Heat Wave

Cleveland Heat Wave: These 6 Cooling Centers Are Open Through Friday

Northeast Ohio will experience a heat wave this week that could send temperatures soaring into the upper 90s.

FOX 8 reports that Cleveland’s projected high temperature for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday is 95°. A ‘heat wave’ occurs when temperatures are abnormally high for at least three consecutive days.

From FOX 8:

The last time Cleveland had a true ‘heat wave’ was July 2021 and the last time Cleveland saw 6 straight days of 90°+ was in September 2021.

Cleveland has opened six cooling centers to help local residents beat the heat. Several other areas around Northeast Ohio have opened cooling centers as well.

The cooling centers are open Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Feel free to leave a comment and let us know if we’ve missed any cooling centers in your area. If you know someone who needs this information please forward this list to them.

