BINGE DRINKING UP AMONG OLDER AMERICANS

Life is stressful for a lot of people and seems that some are turning to the bottle for relief. A new study shows that binge drinking is up among older Americans and is defined as five or more drinks at a time for men or four or more drinks at a time for women.

According to PulseOfRadio.com, the estimates say that one in 10 of those age 65 and older drink in binges and the percentage has gone up from seven to nine percent since a decade ago.

The older binge drinkers are more likely to be men, and more likely to use tobacco or marijuana. Older people are also more sensitive to alcohol, with the study noting that a person who is 65 or older drinking two or three beers has the same effect as seven or eight beers for someone at age 20.

Do you find yourself drinking a little more than usual?

