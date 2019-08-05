DAYTON NO LONGER HIRE ANYONE WHO SMOKES OR VAPES

Dayton Ohio is all over media today because of the horrific mass shooting that happened there over the weekend leaving at least 9 innocent people dead and many more injured. The tragic event is not the only reason Dayton made headlines today, the city also has decided not to hire anyone as a city employee, who smokes or vapes.

According to FoxNews.com, the city has said that it will longer hire anyone who uses nicotine or tobacco because they want to encourage a healthier workplace and environment, but also save money.

Kenneth Couch, who is the city’s director of human resources, told the Dayton Daily News, “Studies indicate that employees that smoke cost approximately an additional $6,000 per year in direct medical costs and lost productivity.” People who already work for the city won’t be fired, but designated smoking areas are being eliminated.

Labor unions are worried it could lead to more scrutiny of city workers’ non-work-related personal habits and private lives. The Daily News reported that 30 states and Washington, D.C., have made it illegal to make an employment decision based on smoking during non-work hours.

