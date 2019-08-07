This Is A Deal: Disney Dropping A $12.99 Bundle With Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+

Disney’s streaming service hasn’t dropped yet, but the house of the mouse is making sure it competes with the likes of Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video out the gate. Starting November 12, a $12.99 bundle package featuring Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will be available for users.

The bundle which has long been hinted at was officially confirmed by Disney CEO, Bob Iger during a company investor call Tuesday (August 6). When it launches, its $12.99 fee gives a leg up on the competition being that it’s cheaper or on par with other streaming services. AT&T Warnermedia’s rumored streaming service HBO Max — which will feature Cinemax and Warner Bros expansive library of films — reportedly costing $16-$17 a month, Disney+’s bundle is easy on the bank account.

Hulu (with ads) currently costs $5.99 a month, and ESPN+ costs $4.99 a month, the bundle which is an unbelievable deal will eliminate having to pay separately for each service. ESPN+ which is now owned by Disney offers it, users, hundreds of out-of-market MLB, NHL and MLS games, college sports, Top Rank Boxing, UFC fights, the full library of ESPN Films, 30 for 30 and more.

There are still some questions remaining that did not get address by Iger during the conference call. While Disney+ will be available in international markets, the same cannot be said for Hulu, which is not available in Canada. So it’s up in the air if the bundle will be available globally. Disney has made it quite clear it wants to bring Hulu to international markets since it purchased full control of the service back in May 2019.

Speaking on the new bundle, Iger added:

“That $12.99 bundle offers consumers tremendous volume, tremendous quality, and tremendous variety for a good price.”

We see no lies, we expect a lot of people to take full advantage of the offer when it launches.

