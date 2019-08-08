Ray J has managed to leverage his fame and connections in the entertainment industry in becoming one of the savviest businessmen around by way of his Raycon Global venture along with other investments. Now, Ray is involving himself in the legal marijuana business after signing on as an executive for a company that crowdfunds cannabis startups.

TMZ reports:

Sources with knowledge of the deal tell TMZ … Ray J is making $1 mil per year to get people to spend money on weed, as an executive for a cannabis crowdfunding company.

Ray J signed on to become the chief strategic media officer for MarijuanaStock.org … and his new duties include making infomercials for the brand, encouraging people to invest in the burgeoning bud biz and enlightening potential investors on the possible high returns. Financially, that is.

Our sources say, the company sought out Ray J because he’s super plugged into the legal weed biz … and for his long Rolodex of celeb friends. In Ray’s case, it’s what he knows AND who he knows. Ray’s manager, David Weintraub, tells us Ray was given full creative control for his new venture.

Ray J is no stranger to cannabis after investing $5 million this summer into his own marijuana company, William Ray LA.

—

Photo: WENN

Reefer Madness: Ray J Gets In On The Legal Marijuana Business was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: