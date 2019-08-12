Gucci has hired a diversity chief to help avoid racially insensitive and racially charged designs like the ones of the last few months. If you recall, there was an incident with a blackface sweater and another with a turban. They’ve also hired a multicultural design program, diversity and inclusion program and a global exchange program. D.L. thinks a better idea would be for them to release a mule shoe called “reparations” and give them out to Black people for free.

Jazzy Report: Gucci Diversity was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

