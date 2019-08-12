CLOSE
D.L. Hughley Show
HomeD.L. Hughley Show

Jazzy Report: Gucci Diversity

Gucci has hired a diversity chief to help avoid racially insensitive and racially charged designs like the ones of the last few months. If you recall, there was an incident with a blackface sweater and another with a turban. They’ve also hired a multicultural design program, diversity and inclusion program and a global exchange program. D.L. thinks a better idea would be for them to release a mule shoe called “reparations” and give them out to Black people for free.

Jazzy Report: Gucci Diversity was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 3 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 4 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 6 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close