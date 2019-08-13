CLOSE
Meek Mill’s Story Of Justice Reform Premieres On Amazon ‘Free Meek’

Meek Mill

Source: WENN / WENN

God never put’s more on us than we can handle, and life is about what we do with that thing that was put on us.  In the case of Meek Mill his trials and tribulations from a youthful mistake that had been made punishable unfairly and not giving room for change by a justice system that at times can be unjust as well as prejudice.

Meek Mill’s unfair incarceration could have very easily been ignored and let go but by divine choice his battle with the justice system has now been made a movement on a high profile level that helps others whose name you may not have heard get the well deserved fairness that our justice system is supposed to be about in the first place.

This weekend Amazon movies released a documentary about the journey rapper Meek Mill is taking in regards to justice reform along with his high profile partners rapper Jay-Z and CNN’s very own commentator Van Jones, titled ‘Free Meek’.

Check out the video below

Exclusives
