Seriously Ignorant News: A New Spin On ‘What’s In Your Purse’

A man in Monroe, LA called police because he believed a woman who was staying with him stole money. When she was arrested she was patted down by a female officer who in fact found the stolen money. But it wasn’t in a place you’d expect it to be. It was found in her “hoo-ha,” along with meth. The woman admitted to stealing the $6,000 but insisted the drugs were not hers and she had no idea how they got there.

