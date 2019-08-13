CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: RTA Adds WiFi to Buses and Transportation Stations

Cleveland Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has announced it is adding free WiFi for its passengers at their buses, trains, and stations.

From September through early next year, RTA will be able to have internet access available through a gradual process, according to News5Cleveland.com.

Buses from the Hayden District, the CSU Line, as well as the HealthLine and Trolleys, will have Wi-Fi starting in September. RTA expects eight buses per day will come on-line, with buses from the Triskett District and Paratransit to be added later in the fall.

Next year will have WiFi available at its trains, while there are some stations that are already offering internet access, in the process or the planning stage.  Click here for a list.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jeff Greenberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Raymond Boyd and Getty Images

