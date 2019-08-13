Someone Posing as a “TV Man” Had Dropped Off Old Sets at Different Homes in a Virginia Town

Something strange (or funny depending on how you see it) had happened in the town of Henrcio, Virginia.

Earlier this week, residents found old television sets dropped off at their footsteps. They did not know what to make what appears to be a prank.

From News5Cleveland.com and WWBT-TV in Richmond, Virginia:

WWBT-TV reports that at least 60 people woke up to find tube televisions on their porch Sunday. Several residents shared Ring doorbell footage that shows a person wearing a TV or TV-shaped mask on their head.

That’s right! An unidentified person was wearing an old TV set on his or head while dropping off those old sets.

Reactions to the move ranged from “strange” to “funny.”

Police have said the only crime involved was “illegal dumping.”

Article Courtesy of WWBT-TV Richmond and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Matthew Roharik and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Paul-Gino Guevarra / EyeEm and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and DailyMail