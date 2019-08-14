CLOSE
Khalid Announces El Paso Benefit Concert

Khalid has officially announced a benefit concert for the city of El Paso following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead and 26 injured. The concert will take place at the Dan Haskins Center on the University of Texas at El Paso’s campus on September 1st. The Sun City singer first expressed interest in organizing the benefit show last week in a pair of tweets where he offered his support and gratitude to the city of El Paso. Tickets go on sale today and proceeds will be donated to the El Paso Shooting Victim’s Fund and the El Paso Community Foundation.

(Source-Billboard)

Khalid

Source: Kacie Tomita / RCA Records

