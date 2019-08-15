Jay-Z Responds To Getting Dragged For NFL Partnership

Folk’s have been remixing Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” from his 4:44 album ever since the news broke that he was partnering up with the NFL, and the people seem to think the Jigga Man is making a deal with the devil.
But the Forbe’s list millionaire, Shawn Carter aka Jay-Z say’s not so fast. Do you people even know what the real issue at hand is? Do you even know why Colin Kaepernick took a knee?
Would you kneel or would you stand? Do you think Jay-Z is taking quote end quote ‘evil’ money?
♫ You wanna know what’s more important than throwin’ away money at a strip club? Credit
You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America? This how they did it
Financial freedom my only hope
F**k livin’ rich and dyin’ broke ♫
Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts.