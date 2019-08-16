Snoop Dogg’s Album Out NOW!

Uncle Snoop is back at it with a brand new album titled, I Wanna Thank Me. The album was inspired after he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year. When speaking on his star, he thanked many people, including his parents, wife, Warren G, Dr. Dre, and, of course, himself.
The album has 22 tracks on it with a lot of our favorite artist like Rick Ross, Trey Songz, Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Nate Dogg, Slick Rick, and Swizz Beatz!
In an interview with The Fader, Snoop explained the meaning behind the title of the project. He said,
I wanna thank me—the many faces, styles, and versions of me, and the people that’s associated with me,” he explained. “A lot of sh*t is put into making me. It’s not just me who makes me, it’s the pieces, forces, and energy that’s created to make Snoop Dogg the superhuman that he is.
If you haven’t heard it go listen NOW! I Wanna Thank Me is on Apple Music and Spotify.
Source: complex.com
