Uncle Snoop is back at it with a brand new album titled, I Wanna Thank Me. The album was inspired after he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year. When speaking on his star, he thanked many people, including his parents, wife, Warren G, Dr. Dre, and, of course, himself.

Snoop Dogg: "I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work… Snoop Dogg you a bad motherf—er" https://t.co/NhwqManzAW pic.twitter.com/TbzBmMexmt — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2018

The album has 22 tracks on it with a lot of our favorite artist like Rick Ross, Trey Songz, Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Nate Dogg, Slick Rick, and Swizz Beatz!

kick back n go stream I WANNA THANK ME on @youtubemusic 🔥🔥 https://t.co/PUUB3rS31Y pic.twitter.com/6hNEvOsuHR — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 16, 2019

In an interview with The Fader, Snoop explained the meaning behind the title of the project. He said,

I wanna thank me—the many faces, styles, and versions of me, and the people that’s associated with me,” he explained. “A lot of sh*t is put into making me. It’s not just me who makes me, it’s the pieces, forces, and energy that’s created to make Snoop Dogg the superhuman that he is.

If you haven’t heard it go listen NOW! I Wanna Thank Me is on Apple Music and Spotify.

Snoop Dogg’s Album Out NOW! was originally published on tlcnaptown.com