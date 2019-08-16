Megan Thee Stallion Announces This Autumn Will Be A “Hot Nerd Fall”

Sadly “Hot Girl Summer” is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the movement can’t continue under a different name. While at Beauty Con, Megan Thee Stallion announced to the world that it’s going to be a “Hot Nerd Fall” when autumn arrives.

Megan declared this current season as a “Hot Girl Summer” leading the movement of encouraging the ladies to live their best damn lives. With the close of summer quickly approaching and Thee Stallion is ready to pick back up the books she is focusing that same “Hot Girl” energy into academics. The rapping phenom is currently enrolled in Texas Southern University and is about to embark on her third semester.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, she was asked about her single “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj aka Mrs. Petty. They also inquired what a “Hot Girl Fall” might look like? Megan broke it all down for them, stating:

“Being a hot girl is like a lifestyle, and everyone knows I’m still in college,” Megan said. “It’s gonna be a real hot girl semester, you know what I’m saying? Real Hot Nerd Fall, so I’m just about to start puttin’ on for all my school girls.”

Megan, in a now-deleted Instagram post, shared her desire to return back to taking classes on campus. At the moment, she is currently enrolled in online courses. Can you imagine seeing Megan Thee Stallion sitting in your class?

Anyway, with fall taken care of that only leaves winter and someone has already stepped up to the plate. Saweetie, who is currently enjoying the success of “My Type” told fans “I got y’all” when a Twitter user asked Meg about the upcoming winter season.

We shall see about that. You can watch Megan declare it a “Hot Nerd Fall” herself in the video below.

