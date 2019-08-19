CLOSE
Kylie Jenner Ready For Baby Number 2

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott For GQ

Source: Paola Kudacki / Paola Kudacki For GQ

The wedding that everyone thought would happen did not happen the way we planned!

Kylie recently celebrated her birthday with a 250 million dollar yacht, family, friend, and of course Travis Scott and Stormi.

We thought Travis would choose this perfect time to ask Kylie for her hand in marriage but no!

A close source to Jenner say’s, “She knows she’s so young and still would like to have another baby and doesn’t need to be married to do that. The baby will still absolutely come first.”

Source: etonline.com

Kylie Jenner Ready For Baby Number 2 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

