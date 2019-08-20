CLOSE
ERICA CAMPBELL DEBUTING NEW SONG ON SUNDAY BEST SEASON FINALE

Source: Station Provided / Radio One Indy

via FirstLadyB:

Erica Campbell will be hitting the stage to perform her new single “Praying & Believing.” in the season finale of Sunday’s Best

Fans will also see soul stirring performances from judges Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price.

Erica Campbell recently song the National Anthem during the Indianapolis Colts game with sister Tina.

GRIFF

