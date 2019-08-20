CLOSE
Woman Who Bought Billboard To Get Tyler Perry’s Attention Is Cast In New Series

The woman who use her last paycheck to get a billboard to get the attention of Tyler Perry finally go an job in one of his shows.

In 2012, Racquel Bailey used her last paycheck to purchase a billboard in Atlanta asking Tyler Perry to cast her in his next movie.

Despite the public scolding, Perry extended an invitation to Bailey to audition, which she graciously accepted.

According to TMZ, that audition has resulted in a role on Perry’s new series, Sistas.

Exclusives
