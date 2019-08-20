Starting next year Illinois public schools will be required to include LGBTQ history into their curriculum. Students must study the contributions or Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, and transgender people, have made to society. The same thing is reportedly happening with Black history and other ethnicity’s. D.L. believes the LGBTQ history lesson will be short because until recently gay people were closeted.

Jazzy Report: LGBTQ History To Be Taught In Schools was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

