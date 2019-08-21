Everybody has been talking about the new chicken sandwiches at Popeye’s! Nobody expected them to be so delicious! As some Popeye’s locations are selling out of the gold crispy sandwiches.

One loyal customer in New York City has been for the sandwich THREE times already! When he tried to go for the 4th sandwich there wasn’t anymore available!

You better get to your local Popeye’s as soon as possible before they run out!

Source: ny.eater.com

Hurry! Popeye’s Chicken Sandwiches Are Almost Sold Out! was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: