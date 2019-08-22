LOCAL NEWS: CAVS OWNER DAN GILBERT IN REHAB AFTER STROKE

via Wkyc:
Cleveland Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert has returned to his home in Detroit after an eight-week stint in a Chicago rehabilitation facility following a stroke he suffered on May 26.
CLICK HERE to read full story
