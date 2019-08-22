CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: CAVS OWNER DAN GILBERT IN REHAB AFTER STROKE

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

via Wkyc:

Cleveland Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert has returned to his home in Detroit after an eight-week stint in a Chicago rehabilitation facility following a stroke he suffered on May 26.

LOCAL NEWS: CAVS OWNER DAN GILBERT IN REHAB AFTER STROKE was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Exclusives
