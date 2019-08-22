via BlackAmericaWeb:

Recently Jamie was scene after his break up with Katie Holmes with younger women. and folks immediately assume that their budding relationship was the reason Holmes was gone.

During a recent interview he set the record straight.

CLICK HERE to read full story

Jamie Foxx Through The Years 14 photos Launch gallery Jamie Foxx Through The Years 1. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 1 of 14 2. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 2 of 14 3. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 3 of 14 4. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 4 of 14 5. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 5 of 14 6. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 6 of 14 7. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 7 of 14 8. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 8 of 14 9. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 9 of 14 10. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 10 of 14 11. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 11 of 14 12. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 12 of 14 13. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 13 of 14 14. Flashback Friday: Jamie Foxx Through The Years 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Jamie Foxx Through The Years Jamie Foxx Through The Years

JAMIE FOXX TALKS ABOUT DATING AND AGE was originally published on praisecleveland.com