CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

JAMIE FOXX TALKS ABOUT DATING AND AGE

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - August 16, 2019

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

via BlackAmericaWeb:

Recently Jamie was scene after his break up with Katie Holmes with younger women. and folks immediately assume that their budding relationship was the reason Holmes was gone.

During a recent interview he set the record straight.

CLICK HERE to read full story

Jamie Foxx Through The Years

14 photos Launch gallery

Jamie Foxx Through The Years

Continue reading Jamie Foxx Through The Years

Jamie Foxx Through The Years

JAMIE FOXX TALKS ABOUT DATING AND AGE was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk and Joe Little III The Rude Boys
Rude Boys Joe Little III: Relationship Hour Plus…
 12 hours ago
08.22.19
Young Thug Denies Being Gay, Claims He’s Straightest…
 13 hours ago
08.22.19
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveiled Their Aaliyah Wax…
 14 hours ago
08.22.19
Reginae Carter Buys Her First Crib, She Calls…
 14 hours ago
08.22.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close