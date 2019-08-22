Rude Boys Joe Little III: Relationship Hour Plus A Special Announcement

Believe it or not 9 times out of 10 when we are having relationship issues it is written all over your face. At some point of time we told somebody I miss you so much, baby come back. Then there are the times when we just flat out have to ask the one we love, “are you loney for me”? We do every thing we can to bring Heaven to our relationships and therefore the reason for Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK and his 1 o’clock Relationship Hour.

Today, Joe Little III, a member of Cleveland’s own legendary musical recording group The Rude Boys dropped by the Sam Sylk Show to give Relationship Hour a little twist by sharing the news that at 12 o’clock midnight, tonight/this morning he will be dropping new music, streaming on all music platforms, titled “When I Think Of You”. “When I Think of You” is the first time since 1995 that Joe Little III has dropped new written and produced music. “When I Think of You” written by Joe Little, Mark Jenkins and Wade Long is a tribute to Joe Little III wife who went home to glory in 2016. “When I Think of You” is a song of healing, with the promise that you will smile again.

The release of “When I Think of You” is so important to Joe Little that he wants to invite all of Cleveland to his red carpet official video release party and mini concert being held Sunday August 25th at Kevante’s Restaurant and Lounge in Richmond Heights.

With all of that being who better to drop love advice along with Sam Sylk during Relationship Hour than Joe Little III.

Check out the interview with Joe Little II as well as his contribution of advice to a soon to be wife with trust issues already below.