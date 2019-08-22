CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rude Boys Joe Little III: Relationship Hour Plus A Special Announcement

Sam Sylk and Joe Little III The Rude Boys

Source: Bridget Edison / BridgetEE

Believe it or not 9 times out of 10 when we are having relationship issues it is written all over your face.  At some point of time we told somebody I miss you so much, baby come back.  Then there are the times when we just flat out have to ask the one we love, “are you loney for me”?  We do every thing we can to bring Heaven to our relationships and therefore the reason for Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK and his 1 o’clock Relationship Hour.

Today, Joe Little III, a member of Cleveland’s own legendary musical recording group The Rude Boys dropped by the Sam Sylk Show to give Relationship Hour a little twist by sharing the news that at 12 o’clock midnight, tonight/this morning he will be dropping new music, streaming on all music platforms, titled “When I Think Of You”.   “When I Think of You” is the first time since 1995 that Joe Little III has dropped new written and produced music.  “When I Think of You” written by Joe Little, Mark Jenkins and Wade Long is a tribute to Joe Little III wife who went home to glory in 2016.  “When I Think of You” is a song of healing, with the promise that you will smile again.

The release of “When I Think of You” is so important to Joe Little that  he wants to invite all of Cleveland to his red carpet official video release party and mini concert being held Sunday August 25th at Kevante’s Restaurant and Lounge in Richmond Heights.

sam sylk web features

Source: sam sylk web features / CS

With all of that being who better to drop love advice along with Sam Sylk during Relationship Hour than Joe Little III.

Check out the interview with Joe Little II as well as his contribution of advice to a soon to be wife with trust issues already below.

Dear Sam

My boyfriend and I had been together for 2 years when we broke up because of me wanting to get married and him dragging his feet on it. We finally have got back together and he practically lives with me and we have been shopping for rings. The issue is that i have noticed that since being back he has become super secretive with his phone, as in, he takes it with him everywhere he goes, places it down screen first and even when we are sat next to each other he angles it a certain way so that i wouldn’t be able to see. I have confronted him and he has said its a privacy thing and that he doesn’t look at my phone so i shouldn’t be concerned about whats on his. He has also made it clear that he doesn’t want us to re-follow each other on our social media accounts. Am I being too much and insecure? Should I be worried about this behavior? Should I just moved on with me life? Please help #samsylkshow

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
- New Music , - Relationships , advice , concert , dating , Joe Little III , Love , marriage , official video , radio , Radio Show , Reality Hour , Reality Rewind , Sam Sylk , Sam Sylk Show , The Rude Boys , When I Think of You

Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk and Joe Little III The Rude Boys
Rude Boys Joe Little III: Relationship Hour Plus…
 12 hours ago
08.22.19
Young Thug Denies Being Gay, Claims He’s Straightest…
 13 hours ago
08.22.19
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveiled Their Aaliyah Wax…
 14 hours ago
08.22.19
Reginae Carter Buys Her First Crib, She Calls…
 14 hours ago
08.22.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close