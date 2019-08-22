MODEL MONDAY: We Are Looking For YOU And Hosting A Plus Size Model Search For NYFW

New York Fashion Week is on its way and as we’re getting ready to report on the styles that will usher us away from our Hot Girl Summers we’re looking for fresh faces to help us present them to the public. HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire are teaming up to search for aspiring models who are ready to make their debut on the world’s stage.

We created NYFW NOIR and MODEL MONDAY and in part to tell the stories of the women behind the beauty we see on newsstands and in runway shows. But we also seek to promote a variety of underrepresented Black women being celebrated in those spaces. For months we’ve been reminding the industry that we started the trends they gag over, and now we’re ready to remind them how we did it, by creating an opportunity for you.

Five plus-size models will be selected to represent #TeamBeautiful on the runway. We’re committed to showing who you are and not just what you look like, the models will also be the subject of a MODEL MONDAY profile presenting their unique story to potential clients and agents.

We encourage curvy women of all ages, shapes and shades to step up to the challenge and showcase some of the sparkle that can only be found dangling from the fringes of Black Girl Magic by submitting an application to model in an upcoming New York Fashion Week event we’re hosting with Maui Bigelow.

Curvy Noire is happening on September 8th at the hub of NYFW. It’s a style summit and fashion show that allows access to an exclusive fashion event that usually excludes plus size women. It is a must attend affair for anyone interested in the fashion or beauty industries. Guests will have an opportunity to engage with the top trend setters, designers, editors and beauty representatives of the moment. They will also have an opportunity to hear where the experts see the industry heading as issues like ownership and sustainability are placed at the forefront of the conversation.

Looks that connect to the timeless elements of style and the modern elements that are making a statement will be worn by you on the runway.

We believe that no matter where you come from, or what detours you’ve taken you have a right to pursue your dreams. Come do it on the runway with us this season!

Think you have what it takes? Check out how to participate below.

Submit a headshot

Submit a clear video of you walking wearing jeans, a tank top, and a minimum of 3” heels

Submit a paragraph on why we should choose you to walk in NYFW

Purchase tickets to Curvy Noire here.

Note: Submissions should be sent to HelloBeautiful@ionedigital.com.Applicants must live in New York City or the New York City area and be available to rip the runway at 10AM on September 8th.

