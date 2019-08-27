Nipsey Hussle’s Financial Advice Turned Into An Unofficial Business Self-Help Book

The financial wisdom of the late Nipsey Hussle is about to help rising entrepreneurs in a new way thanks to an upcoming book.
Ash Exantus aka Ash Cash dropped a link to his unofficial book, Hu$$leNomics: Money, Ownership & Business Lessons Inspired by Nipsey Hussle on social media. The book’s official website lists the guide as a way to explain some of the business acumen that Nipsey portrayed and the tactics he used in his life from music to his smart clothing store, The Marathon.
“HussleNomics is a book dedicated to the legacy and teachings of Mr. Hussle with a step by step guide on how to implement each principle in your life,” Ash captioned a recent Instagram post promoting the book. “Nipsey often preached about the Marathon and as you know in a marathon the baton is often passed to the next runner to pick up where the other left off… HussleNomics is that baton!”
The book is composed of seven chapters and is a dedication to Hussle’s life that lays out a plan of action that all fans can learn from. Each chapter begins with a quote from Nipsey’s past about his financial experiences and life in general. Cash also explains throughout the book why Nip was influential and a testament to the overall plan of revitalizing his neighborhood and more.
Cash explicitly says that the book is unofficial, that neither Nipsey’s estate, The Marathon Store or any affiliates have endorsed the book. To him, it is solely designed to “provide financial and business lessons inspired by Nipsey Hussle that can empower the community.”
