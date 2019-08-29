CLOSE
Robin Thicke Finds Himself Becoming More And More Like His Father

Just about every time Sherri talks to Robin Thicke she asks him to do an impression of his Father Alan Thicke. This time was no different, and he sounded just like his dad! He says that every year he finds himself sounding, looking and talking like his father.

Thicke is performing tomorrow at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion with Leela James and Brandy and he’s so excited. This whole year has been a “blessed” one for him. His single “That’s What Love Will Do” was number one, he and his Fiance had a new baby, and the show “The Masked Singer” was a hit!

Purchase tickets now for Tomorrow’s show!

 

