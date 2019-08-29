Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Does My Wife Want Me or Her!?

Getting over or forgiving any adultery situation can be difficult, but when you husband/wife cheats on you with a person that is of the same sex the head confusion can get a bit much. Do they want you or do they really want what you want!?

A man is embarrassed hurt and confused so he hit up Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box to pose the question of if his wife cheated with another woman he can forgive the adultery however does that mean she is thinking of moving to the other side?

Sam Sylk slide some very valuable knowledge to help him figure out who’s side he should be on. Check it out below.