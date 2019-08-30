Straight From 50 Cents Mouth…POWER IS NOT OVA !? [VIDEO]

Season 6 of Starz Power already has it’s Power following in mourning following the shooting at the end of season 5 and the confirmation death of agent Angela Valdez, the what appears death of the theme song ‘Big Rich Town’ followed up with wondering of how it is all going to go down when the Power party is officially over at the end of this season.

However rapper/executive producer 50 Cent, Mr. Curtis Jackson, went old school in his R&B singing group ‘GUY’ voice and said ♫ It ain’t OVA, the party ain’t OVA ♫

50 Cent dropped important knowledge via Instagram for his Starz Power cult following, Exactly 48 hours after the series finale, that gives us time to morn the passing of which ever character we were riding for that got, got, POWER BOOK II starts. Plus gave us a little clue as to what POWER BOOK II is about.

As far as the ‘Big Rich Town’ remix theme, ♫ I thought y’all didn’t like the beat? It’s not over! ♫ LOL, read 50 Cents comments in his post below.