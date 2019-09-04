via EEWMagazine/ EEW Magazine News Editors:
Bishop T.D. Jakes, shared heartfelt words and a prayer online Monday as Bahamians are overwhelmed by the catastrophic storm.
“The intensity of Hurricane Dorian is quite disturbing,” wrote the 62-year-old leader of The Potter’s House of Dallas, TX. “Our hearts are broken for those who have hunkered down for this storm, but in the words of Christ Jesus, we pray, ‘Peace be still!’”
Bishop T.D. Jakes Shares A Prayer For Those Impacted By Hurricane Dorian was originally published on praisecleveland.com