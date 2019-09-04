CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: VAPING IS DANGERIOUS!! HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SAYING SO

E-cigarette

Source: picture alliance / Getty

via News5:

Vaping and using e-cigarette devices are really popular.. so popular that it can make you sick.

Twenty-five states, including Ohio, have reported cases of severe respiratory illness among teenagers and young adults with a history of vaping. Eleven people in Ohio have been hospitalized with severe pulmonary illness.

The Ohio Department of Health is also sending a message about the health concerns surrounding the growing trend of vaping.

LOCAL NEWS: VAPING IS DANGERIOUS!! HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SAYING SO was originally published on praisecleveland.com

