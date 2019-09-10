Le’Andria Johnson Celebrates 9 Months Sober With A Praise: ‘God I Thank You!’

via EEWMagazine/Vanda Greene:

We Come This Far By Faith!! and gospel singer LeAndria Johnson is thanking God that he has brought her from a mighty long way.

The gifted songbird, who confessed to being an alcoholic on a two-part episode of OWN’s “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” is grateful to Lord for strength to overcome her addiction to alcohol.

“This journey hasn’t been easy,” confessed the “Better Days” songstress in a celebration post on Instagram. Yet, she is still standing, not just with the help of the Lord, but also with the support of her family, gospel music legend Donald Lawrence, spiritual coach Iyanla Vanzant, her record label RCA Inspiration, “and countless others.”

