CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tamron Hall and Kelly Clarkson Both Off to Great Starts in Daytime

The Voice - Season 17

Source: NBC / Getty

If you caught the debut of either ‘Tamron Hall’ or ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ or even both, then you are not alone.  Both shows are off to a great start in the ratings on Monday.

Here is what EURweb is reporting:

The “Kelly Clarkson Show” kicked things off with a 1.9 household rating/6 share in the metered markets, according to Nielsen’s overnight data. Meanwhile, “Tamron Hall” started off with a 1.4/5.

‘Tamron’ improved on her time slot in New York and Los Angeles compared to other shows at this time last year, and had the second highest debut behind ‘Clarkson.’

Final rating reports for both shows will come out next week.

Meanwhile, Tamron is slated to make an appearance on ABC’s ‘General Hospital’ later this week.

Which show will you be watching, Kelly’s or Tamron’s?

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Jenny Anderson and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

Video and Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Adrienne Bailon Slayed The Daytime Emmys In this Gorgeous Walter Collection Gown
13 photos

Videos
Latest
Doctor’s Orders: Virgil Abloh Will Not Be At…
 3 hours ago
09.11.19
ABC's "Tamron Hall" - Season 1
Tamron Hall and Kelly Clarkson Both Off to…
 3 hours ago
09.11.19
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Hot Girl Semester…
 4 hours ago
09.11.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 4 hours ago
09.11.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close