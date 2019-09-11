Tamron Hall and Kelly Clarkson Both Off to Great Starts in Daytime

If you caught the debut of either ‘Tamron Hall’ or ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ or even both, then you are not alone. Both shows are off to a great start in the ratings on Monday.

The “Kelly Clarkson Show” kicked things off with a 1.9 household rating/6 share in the metered markets, according to Nielsen’s overnight data. Meanwhile, “Tamron Hall” started off with a 1.4/5.

‘Tamron’ improved on her time slot in New York and Los Angeles compared to other shows at this time last year, and had the second highest debut behind ‘Clarkson.’

Final rating reports for both shows will come out next week.

Meanwhile, Tamron is slated to make an appearance on ABC’s ‘General Hospital’ later this week.

The secret's out! @tamronhall is making a pit-stop in Port Charles – THIS FRIDAY. Needless to say, Maxie's a tad nervous. @TamronHallShow #GH pic.twitter.com/bcCM1Osvmk — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 10, 2019

Which show will you be watching, Kelly’s or Tamron’s?

