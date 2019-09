A number of road signs in Maryland have been removed, the signs were pointing to “Negro Mountain.” There were concerns of “racial insensitivity.” For the past 25 years there have been fights to have the mountain renamed but they have all failed. Apparently the state claims that the mountain was named to honor African Americans.

Jazzy Report: ‘Negro Mountain’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

