LOCAL NEWS: East Cleveland City Council VP Arrested After His Club Was Raided!

The East Cleveland City Council Vice President has been arrested, and now he finds himself in hot water.

From Fox8.com:

Ward 3 Councilman Ernest Smith was charged for operating an establishment without a liquor permit, which is a misdemeanor.

The Euclid Avenue club was raided following weeks of investigations and police inquiry.

There were a lot to discover as reported by WJW Fox 8 News:

In addition to liquor and strippers, an incident report states police found five handguns, ammunition, $830 in cash and suspected crack cocaine.

Smith, who was the only person in the raid arrested, has been part of East Cleveland City Council since 2017.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of PeopleImages and Getty Images