LOCAL NEWS: East Cleveland City Council VP Arrested After His Club Was Raided!

The wrong kind of nightlife

The East Cleveland City Council Vice President has been arrested, and now he finds himself in hot water.

Ward 3 Councilman Ernest Smith was charged for operating an establishment without a liquor permit, which is a misdemeanor.

The Euclid Avenue club was raided following weeks of investigations and police inquiry.

In addition to liquor and strippers, an incident report states police found five handguns, ammunition, $830 in cash and suspected crack cocaine.

Smith, who was the only person in the raid arrested, has been part of East Cleveland City Council since 2017.

 

Exclusives
