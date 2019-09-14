Felicity Huffman Sentenced to Only 14 Days Behind Bars

Actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced for role in the college admissions scandal, and the punishment may or may not be severe depending on how you look at it.

Huffman, wife of actor William H. Macy, will get to serve only two weeks in prison after pleading guilty.

Basically, that’s just 14 days!

She was also sentenced to 250 hours of community service, pay a $30,000 fine, and a year of release under supervision.

From Uproxx.com:

Huffman was charged with bribing admissions officials to get her daughter’s admissions application boosted with fraudulent SAT scores, allegedly paying $15,000 to have a college counselor to fix incorrect answers on her oldest daughter’s SAT scores in 2017. According to TMZ, she will serve a fortnight in jail for her involvement in the scandal.

Macy was charged in any crime related to the scandal.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Boston Globe and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Joseph Prezioso and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of CBS News and YouTube