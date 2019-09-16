Tonight Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Beyonce’ first documented and aired her history making performance at Coachella on Netflix titled Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce’ now tomorrow on ABC she will be doing much of the same as she releases Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift, the making of her ‘Lion King: The Gift’ album in support of Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ 2019 remake that brought cartoon animation to real life.

Although ‘Lion King: The Gift’ was not the official sound track some of the tracks were used on the official soundtrack. ‘Lion King: The Gift’ featured features Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams as well as Beyonce’ and Blue Ivey (who contributed to the album as well).

Beyonce’ was the voice of Nala in Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ 2019 remake.

Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift airs tomorrow September 16th on ABC

