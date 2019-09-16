CLOSE
Dog the Bounty Hunter Going Through Health Issues Following His Wife’s Passing

Dog The Bounty Hunter And WIfe Beth Smith Having Dinner At Craig's Restaurant.

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman was reportedly “hospitalized due to a heart emergency.”

From WKYC.com:

TMZ reports that the bounty hunter was taken from his Colorado home over the weekend for chest pain. The site said Dog the Bounty Hunter may have suffered a heart attack, but doctors still need to perform tests to confirm.

This comes after his wife, Beth Chapman, lost her life at age 51 after going through throat cancer.

As for Dog the Bounty Hunter, he is now resting and under the care of a doctor, according to his representative.

 

