LOCAL NEWS: Kohl’s Seeking to Fill Over 1,600 Seasonal Positions in Cleveland Area

Those who are looking for work, especially during the holidays, are in luck.

Kohl’s are currently hiring to fill more than 1,600 seasonal positions at their Cleveland-area locations.

From News5Cleveland.com:

This year at all Kohl’s stores and e-fulfillment centers, there will be a hiring event on Oct. 5. All interested candidates can view and apply for available positions here.

Kohl’s has stores in Fairview Park, Parma, Highland Heights, Strongsville, Macedonia, Avon, and Mentor.

Click here to see what potential employees will get once they are hired.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN