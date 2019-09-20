Oprah Winfrey’s Best Quotes About Christianity, The Bible, And God’s Plan

Continue reading 14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

Oprah Winfrey is a queen that deserves her flowers. She's a television executive, filmmaker, philanthropist, actress, author and so many other things that can't fit under one title. She is best known for her talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show, which was the highest-rated television program of its kind and the blueprint for all of the talk shows that came after it. The Oprah Winfrey Show hit the airwaves on September 8, 1986 and ran until May 25, 2011, something that was unprecedented at the time. When the show first began, The Oprah Winfrey Show was able to double the viewership of Phil Donahue's national audience. At the time, Donahue had the number one daytime talk show in America. Oprah claimed that crown and for many years to come, a black woman dominated the airwaves and the daytime talk industry. Oprah got into acting in 1985, giving us the classic The Color Purple film, directed by Steven Spielberg. Oprah was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. In 1998, she produced and starred in Beloved, based on the Toni Morrison novel of the same name. Oprah Winfrey co-founded the women's cable television network Oxygen, which launched almost 19 years ago, on February 2, 2000. Then in 2008, Oprah formed her own network, the Oprah Winfrey Network, best known by the acronym OWN. The Oprah Winfrey Network is in over 82 million homes as of 2015 and features both non-scripted family programming and scripted drama. It's home of some very popular television shows such as Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, Ava DuVernay's New Orleans based drama Queen Sugar and the religious church drama Greenleaf, which holds the title of OWN's highest-rated series premiere to date. Most recently, Will Packer brought reality television to OWN with his dating show Ready to Love. Oprah's network has also ordered a second Will Packer production, Ambitions, which is set to premiere some time in 2019. Oprah remains one of the most dominant people in the industry. She's definitely one of the wealthiest celebs in the world, not just the United States but THE WORLD. And even though she's been in the game for a long time, she continues to serve us looks. I mean, when you're worth billions, you should never serve anything but the very best, right? It's only right that we celebrate Oprah by compiling some of her best looks in a gallery. Make sure you check them out. It's totally worth it!