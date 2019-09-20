Oprah Winfrey’s Best Quotes About Christianity, The Bible, And God’s Plan

via EEWMagazine/Tony Reagan:
Here are 8 of our favorite faith quotes from the “Super Soul Sunday” host whose soul loves Jesus—despite what some may think or say.
She confesses Christ.
“I am a Christian. That is my faith. I’m not asking you to be a Christian. If you want to be one, I can show you how.”
Faith was birthed in her at an early age.
“You know, I used to be a little preacher. When I was in third grade, people used to say, ‘Here comes that preacher girl again.’ I was preaching the gospel. Yes I was. I would remember the Bible verses and passages.”
