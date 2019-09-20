CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kevin Hart is Grateful to Still Be Alive

Kevin Hart

Source: client / CLIENT

A few weeks ago Kevin Hart suffered major spinal injuries when he was on a joy ride with his trainer and and trainers wife.

Kevin Hart has been in the hosptial for weeks and is even going through a lot of therapy.

Hart was moved to an in-patient rehabilitation center after surgery to repair three spinal fractures.

Sources tell TMZ that Hart is “grateful” and “shocked” to be alive after seeing photos of the car crash.

Hart is expected to have a full recovery

Source: tmz.com

Kevin Hart is Grateful to Still Be Alive was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Meghan McCain during an appearance on CNN 'The Van Jones Show.'
Meghan McCain Walks Off After Getting Into It…
 2 hours ago
09.21.19
22 items
That Little Black Girl’s Hair In The H&M…
 10 hours ago
09.20.19
Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Her Natural Twist-Out…And…
 14 hours ago
09.20.19
Czarface Partners With Bent Water Brewing For Don…
 15 hours ago
09.21.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close