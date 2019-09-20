Kevin Hart is Grateful to Still Be Alive

A few weeks ago Kevin Hart suffered major spinal injuries when he was on a joy ride with his trainer and and trainers wife.

Kevin Hart has been in the hosptial for weeks and is even going through a lot of therapy.

Hart was moved to an in-patient rehabilitation center after surgery to repair three spinal fractures.

Sources tell TMZ that Hart is “grateful” and “shocked” to be alive after seeing photos of the car crash.

Hart is expected to have a full recovery

Source: tmz.com

