Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Cleaned Him Up Now He Wants To Bounce Out!!

You found a man that had potential so you took him in, cleaned him, got him together, now he is marriage ready.  But after all that hard work you did, he now wants to bounce out on you, what do you do?

The answer:  Do like this woman did and reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box.

Check out how Sam Sylk resolved her fantasy on Reality Hour below:

Dear Sam,

I was with a man 6 years younger than me. He had no job, no car and very unstable. I seen the goodness in him and helped him, he was very insecure. Once he reached a certain level he decided he didn’t want a relationship. He engaged me after 4 months I was kind of weird about that at first, I said no…and he was very controlling with anger issues, I assumed he was just claiming his territory. He started off great I was the women of his dreams. Now he acts like I don’t exist but when I see him he gets so happy. We had our issues but I fought for us. Do I give him space or is this a done deal? I picked out my dress and everything. I believe him talking to women on Social Media has played a hugh part.

