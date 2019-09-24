LOCAL NEWS: Euclid Jail Inmate Shown on Video Receiving a Drone Delivery

Continue reading Twitter Assassinates Trump’s ‘Rocky Week’ Tweet After A$AP Rocky Leaves Swedish Jail

Twitter Assassinates Trump's 'Rocky Week' Tweet After A$AP Rocky Leaves Swedish Jail

A$AP Rocky left a Swedish jail on Friday after a week of being on trial for assault in Stockholm. One of the rapper's primary cheerleaders has surprisingly been Donald Trump, who appealed to Sweden to intervene before government officials there kindly told the divisive American president to mind his own business. What followed was a series of insults being traded between officials in Sweden and the president. So it was no surprise that Trump had more to say after Swedish officials allowed Rocky to return to the U.S. while there was a break in the trial. The president, of course, took to Twitter to express his happiness that the rapper was returning to the States. But in tweeting his words of joy, Trump took a stab at being punny and tried to make several plays on words that ultimately fell pretty flat. After announcing the news of Rocky's release in his Tweet, Trump signed off with a little wordplay: "It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!" https://twitter.com/BallersCove/status/1157386637929799680?s=20 *awkward silence* Twitter users promptly sounded off at Trump's corniness that happened on the same day the president was dealing with his administration's daily problems. On Friday, that problem just happened to be that he was being forced to withdraw his nomination for who would be the next director of national intelligence. Trump also appeared to mock the fact that Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings' home in Baltimore had been broken into, tweeting "Too bad!" about a man who less than a week ago was the subject of the president's racist tweets. So when Rocky got released, Trump couldn't help but post some tweets to distract from how much disarray his presidency was in as House Democrats neared launching impeachment proceedings against him. Twitter users have long grown wise to the varying levels of rationale that fuel Trump's tweets and recognized the one about Rocky for what it was: a distraction and further proof that the president had all his priorities completely mixed up. Many folks worried that Rocky was going to be compelled to become one of Trump's rapper fans, like Kanye West. Especially since conservative right-wing pundits have begun galvanizing behind Rocky's plight. https://twitter.com/MichaelCoudrey/status/1157364844288331777?s=20 Scroll down to see some of the hilarious reactions to Trump's tweet from Twitter users who used what seemed like every single meme and gif to help propel the term "Rocky Week" to become the top trending topic Friday afternoon.