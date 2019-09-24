LOCAL NEWS: Euclid Jail Inmate Shown on Video Receiving a Drone Delivery

An inmate got a delivery while serving time at a jail facility in Euclid, and he was able to receive the items he wanted through a drone.
Surveillance shows everything that took place from the footage that was released from county officials.
From Cleveland19.com:
Inmates are seen in the jail exercise yard as the delivery is dropped off in July.
According to Cuyahoga County Jail officials, the package contained tobacco and a cellphone.
The case is now being reviewed, and as of right now, no charges have been added or announced.
There is also no word on how the drone even got into the facility in the first place.
