WZAK’s Own DJ HazMatt Going Viral With His ‘Brownies Beat the Jets!’

You hear him every weekend on the mic, and every day through his mixes. Now, you’ll know him for his Browns recaps.

93.1 WZAK’s very own DJ HazMatt has hit the internet with his rendition of Elton John’s 1974 hit “Bennie and the Jets.” Only in honor of the Cleveland Browns beating out the New York Jets 23-3 in week two of the 2019 NFL season, and during a ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast, Haz put a new spin on in it.

Check out the “Brownies Beat the Jets” below!

Here’s more from News5Cleveland.com:

Arguably the best line in the song is, “Darnold lucky he had mono, because Myles was killing them quarterbacks.” The video has been shared more than 1,000 times since it was uploaded.

We won’t be surprised if it gets shared even more times in the near and far future. Keep following Haz on social media for more of these Browns recaps. You never know what he might be doing next.

You can also catch him weekends on 93.1 WZAK – Saturdays 8 p.m. to Midnight and Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with being on the turntables for the Sam Sylk Lunch Mix weekdays at Noon.

Plus, Haz is also on television weeknights at 1 a.m. on ‘Dish Nation’ on WBNX-TV55.

