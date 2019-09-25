‘When They See Us’ Was Nominated For 16 But One Win Is Powerful

Congratulations are in order as Jharrel Jerome brought home the trophy for one of sixteen Emmy nominations that Ava DuVernay received for a film that’s success took even DuVernay by surprise. However some people were upset that they only won one out of sixteen nominations.

‘When They See Us’ casted a spotlight on the injustice handed to 5 young and through the film garnered them their due glory as The Exonerated Five, so you would think that only winning 1 award out of 16 would be shade to the enlightening of Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise. But Yusef Salaam doesn’t believe it was shade at all, as a matter of fact he thought the 1 win was powerful.

Listen to one of The Exonerated Five, Yusef Salaam, explain the power of 1 Emmy Award win for ‘When They See Us’ below.