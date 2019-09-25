Busch Light Wants Nothing to Do With Fundraising Fan Over Old, Offensive Tweets

Carson King has been in the news lately for raising more than $1 million to give to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. This was started by a sign he used that got him on ESPN GameDay in which he was asking for beer money.

Fast forward several days later, and thanks to an article in the Des Moines Register covering an old tweet on his Twitter page, particularly since it was relating to what he saw on the Comedy Central program ‘Tosh.O,’ King no longer has a relationship with Busch Light beer and its parent company Anheuser-Busch, though the company still plans to match the donations.

From FOX8.com:

King, who was 16 years old at the time, called the tweet “hurtful and embarrassing,” according to WHO.

King has also apologized for what he wrote, and added that he hopes that it does not take away from his mission of helping out the patients at the children’s hospital.

Click here to read his statement.

Meanwhile, Aaron Calvin, the reporter who exposed King has been called out for his own offensive tweets by The Washington Post.

The paper reports that between 2010 and 2013, Calvin published offensive tweets that included using a racist slur and mocking legalization of same-sex marriage.

Calvin has since apologized for his past tweets, and has since put his page on private.

The Des Moines Register also issued a tweet regarding the coverage on King:

A statement from our editor: pic.twitter.com/ZH9AhcrYbg — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) September 25, 2019

King still plans to arrive at Kinnick Stadium this weekend.

