Is It Fair For Beyonce' To Trademark Blue Ivy's Name?

The Carters have been meticulous in their mission to build wealth for their family, and there is a distinct difference between being rich and being wealthy.  However is it fair/right that in your en devours to bring wealth for your family for years to come, you effect another persons ‘living’? Here is whats going on with the Carter family in their quest to continue to build wealth.

Beyonce’ is trying to trademark/copyright her 7 year old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter’s, name, claiming that the young heiress of Beyonce’ and Shawn Carter is a cultural icon.

The problem seems to be that the application was declined once, also now a legal battle is going on between the Carter’s and a lady by the name of Wendy Morales because Ms. Wendy has an event planning business named ‘Blue Ivy, that was up and running 3 years before the young Blue Ivy was born.

Is trademarking children’s names doing a bit much?  Who do you think should own the trademarking rights to ‘Blue Ivy’?  Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

