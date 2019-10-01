Angela Bassett remains a timeless beauty and reminds us each time she steps out for an event or red carpet moment. This time it was to support her friend, Angela Missoni, Creative Director and President of the brand Missoni. The occasion was for the launch of the book Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion.

Angela Bassett looked absolutely stunning! The actress was wearing a Missoni Suit mixed with reddish-browns, purples, blue, and green. The long lined jacket was slimming on Bassett and the glitzy palm tree print made the star stun. She paired it with metallic red heels and a silver minutiae.

She served a smokey eye and a brown lip. However, the best part of her look was her straight shoulder length hair with bangs. I love bangs on Bassett and this look was everything!

She posed for a photo with Angela Missoni and Quincy Jones, even Jones couldn’t keep his eyes off of Angela Bassett! She looked so good!

It’s no surprise to see her at the book launch. A week prior, she posted to her Instagram an image of herself holding Tanehisi Coates latest book, The Water Dancer. She captioned the post, “Hey @CourtneyBVance – reading with you! I know whenever @tanehisipcoates puts pen to page something good is gonna happen! #readwithus.” I love that she’s using her platform to encourage people to read and it’s even cuter that her and her husband are doing it together.

Could an Angela Bassett book club be on its way? I wouldn’t mind! Nevertheless, she looked stunning at the Missoni nook

Angela Bassett Looked BANG-ing At The Missoni Book Launch Event In Los Angeles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com