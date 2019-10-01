CLOSE
Kanye West’s New Album Now Has No Release Date

Kanye West’s new album, Jesus Is King reportedly no longer has a release date. Sources close to West say that the long awaited LP is still being worked on.

Kim Kardashian West initially announced a release date of September 27th, then updated fans by saying it’d come out two days later, September 29th. Last week, Kanye played the album for fans in Detroit, then he played the album for his hometown of Chicago the following day and finally brought the new music to NYC Sunday.

(Source-XXLMag.com)

[caption id="attachment_2913205" align="alignleft" width="749"] Source: Paul Natkin / Getty[/caption] After a week of insane Tweets of rocking MAGA hats, dissing Former President Obama and calling Trump his “brother,” Kanye West is back at it again. On Friday (April 27) he dropped a new single “Ye vs. The People” with fellow rapper T.I. to take his love for #45 to the next level. “I know Obama was Heaven-sent/But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be President,” Kanye raps to which Tip retorts, “Yeah you can, at what cost though?/Don’t that go against the teachings that Ye taught for?” Sigh…Clearly, Black Twitter had some serious words with this one.

