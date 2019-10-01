CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Oscar Mayer Weinermobile Is Visiting the CLE This Weekend

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Waiting for Business

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Get ready hot dog lovers!

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making a stop in the Cleveland area in the first weekend of October.

Cleveland19.com has the dates below:

  • Thursday, Oct. 3 at Walmart, 3400 Steelyard Dr., Cleveland from 2 pm – 7 pm
  • Friday, Oct. 4 at Walmart, 24801 Brookpark Road., North Olmsted) from 2 pm – 7 pm
  • Saturday, Oct. 5 at Walmart, 1000 Chestnut Commons Dr., Elyria from 12 pm – 5 pm
  • Sunday, Oct. 6 at Walmart, 35901 Chester Road., Avon from 12 pm – 5 pm

Make sure you get a picture when you can.

 

Exclusives
