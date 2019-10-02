CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: ‘Whale Wall’ In the Process of Being Restored

Public Power Generating Station, Whale Mural

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

The famous ‘Whale Wall’ on the Cleveland Power Plant building near I-90 and Lake Erie is getting a fresh coat of paint.

From FOX8.com:

Original artist and conservationist Wyland will return to Cleveland to perform a refresh to the mural, which was dedicated on Oct. 6, 1997.

Titled “Song of the Whales,” the massive painting can be seen along Interstate 90.

The mural, in which you can come out and see Wyland do his magic on the project, is hosting a re-dedication ceremony this Friday at 5 p.m.

 

