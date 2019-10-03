Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Wife Can’t Get Pregnant But Someone Else Did!?

When two people do things the right way, saving themselves for marriage, what’s the worst thing that can happen in the marriage? Well imagine getting married as virgins only to find out that the two of you can’t produce children. Pretty traumatic, right? Well what would you do if you found out you couldn’t have children and to add dramatic to traumatic someone steps out on the marriage and gets another person pregnant? Would you honor your vows or bounce out?

A young man reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box , to ask if he is wrong to ask his wife to stand by him after finding out his wife couldn’t get pregnant but the woman who’s shoulder he cried on was able too?

Check out below to see if Sam Sylk offered him tissue and encouraging words of advice or told him to suck it up and keep it moving below.

Dear Sam Sylk

I am 25 years old and got married at 21. I tried my best to do things the right way all my life. My wife and I were both virgins when we married. At 23 a doctor told my wife she wouldn’t be able to have kids. We were both devastated, we went to counseling told we had other options, but none the less I cheated on my wife. A couple times selfish I know, but a young lady I cheated with got pregnant and had the baby. She is just now telling me, plus she says she doesn’t really want him, and wants me to take custody of him. I looked at it as kind of a blessing but when I told my wife she went off left and went to go stay with her mother. I really want my wife to come back and help me raise the baby as ours. Am I being selfish? I Know I was wrong but what should I do. Shouldn’t she stand by me, through thicker and thin?